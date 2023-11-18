Diner concert à Artz’ain Restaurant Art’zain Irissarry, 18 novembre 2023, Irissarry.

Irissarry,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Diner concert au restaurant Art’zain sur réservation, avec le trio Woknote. Djemilla Berchiche, Marc Chayé et Luc Dabbadie revisitent ensemble des standards de jazz, swing, chanson française, de bossa nova et bien plus… avec une énergie revigorante! Deux possibilités : vous pouvez venir pour le dîner et le concert avec une arrivée entre 19h15 et 19h45, ou seulement assister au concert : arrivée entre 21h15 et 21h30. Pour les deux options, la réservation est nécessaire..

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Restaurant Art’zain

Irissarry 64780 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Dinner concert at Art’zain restaurant, reservation required, with the Woknote trio. Together, Djemilla Berchiche, Marc Chayé and Luc Dabbadie revisit jazz, swing, chanson française, bossa nova and other standards… with invigorating energy! Two options: you can come for dinner and the concert, arriving between 7.15pm and 7.45pm, or just for the concert: arriving between 9.15pm and 9.30pm. For both options, reservations are required.

Cena-concierto en el restaurante Art’zain (reserva obligatoria), con el trío Woknote. Juntos, Djemilla Berchiche, Marc Chayé y Luc Dabbadie repasan estándares de jazz, swing, chanson francesa, bossa nova y mucho más… ¡con una energía vigorizante! Hay dos opciones: puede venir a la cena y al concierto, llegando entre las 19:15 y las 19:45, o sólo al concierto, llegando entre las 21:15 y las 21:30. Para ambas opciones es necesario reservar.

Dinnerkonzert im Restaurant Art’zain (Reservierung erforderlich) mit dem Trio Woknote. Djemilla Berchiche, Marc Chayé und Luc Dabbadie spielen gemeinsam Standards aus Jazz, Swing, französischem Chanson, Bossa Nova und vielem mehr… mit einer belebenden Energie! Es gibt zwei Möglichkeiten: Sie können zum Abendessen und zum Konzert kommen und zwischen 19:15 und 19:45 Uhr eintreffen oder nur das Konzert besuchen und zwischen 21:15 und 21:30 Uhr eintreffen. Für beide Optionen ist eine Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque