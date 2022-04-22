RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX PRO Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne

Labège

RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX PRO Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 22 avril 2022, Labège. RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX PRO

du vendredi 22 avril au vendredi 17 juin à Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Sur inscription

Optimiser sa recherche d’emploi grâce aux réseaux sociaux professionnels Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-04-22T09:30:00 2022-04-22T12:30:00;2022-05-20T09:30:00 2022-05-20T12:30:00;2022-06-17T09:30:00 2022-06-17T12:30:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Labège Autres Lieu Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Adresse Village d'entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Ville Labège lieuville Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Departement Haute-Garonne

Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/labege/

RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX PRO Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval 2022-04-22 was last modified: by RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX PRO Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval 22 avril 2022 Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Labège

Labège Haute-Garonne