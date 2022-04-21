RÉSEAUTER POUR MULTIPLIER SES OPPORTUNITÉS D’EMPLOI Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 21 avril 2022, Labège.

RÉSEAUTER POUR MULTIPLIER SES OPPORTUNITÉS D’EMPLOI
du jeudi 21 avril au mardi 28 juin à Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval

Sur inscription
Développer son capital relationnel

Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne


Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-04-21T09:30:00 2022-04-21T12:30:00;2022-05-24T13:30:00 2022-05-24T16:30:00;2022-06-28T13:30:00 2022-06-28T16:30:00