Rando vélo route et Rando VTT au profit du Téléthon. Réquista, 12 novembre 2023, Réquista.

Réquista,Aveyron

Randos ouvertes à tous. Départ 13h30 de la halle prés de la Poste. Parcours vélo route 50 km environ et 25 km pour le VTT (les distances pourront être modifiées en fonction des participants). A l’arrivée boissons et fouaces, participation libre..

2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

Réquista 12170 Aveyron Occitanie



Hikes open to all. Departure 1:30 pm from the hall near the post office. Approx. 50 km for road bikes and 25 km for mountain bikes (distances may be modified according to participants). Drinks and fouaces on arrival, free participation.

Paseos abiertos a todos. Salida a las 13.30 h del mercado cubierto cerca de Correos. Aproximadamente 50 km en bicicleta de carretera y 25 km en bicicleta de montaña (las distancias pueden modificarse en función del número de participantes). Bebidas y fouaces a la llegada, participación libre.

Wanderungen, die für alle offen sind. Abfahrt 13:30 Uhr an der Halle neben der Post. Strecken für Straßenfahrräder ca. 50 km und für Mountainbikes 25 km (die Entfernungen können je nach Teilnehmerzahl geändert werden). Bei der Ankunft Getränke und Fouaces, freie Teilnahme.

