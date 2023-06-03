Bodéga de l’U.S.R, 3 juin 2023, Réquista.

Bodega organisée par l’USR à partir de 20h sous la halle couverte près de la Poste. Animation avec Duonivo suivi de Req animation..

2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-03 . .

Réquista 12170 Aveyron Occitanie



Bodega organized by the USR from 20h under the covered hall near the Post Office. Animation with Duonivo followed by Req animation.

Bodega organizada por la USR a partir de las 20h en el pabellón cubierto cerca de Correos. Entretenimiento con Duonivo seguido de animación Req.

Von der USR organisierte Bodega ab 20 Uhr in der überdachten Halle in der Nähe der Post. Unterhaltung mit Duonivo, gefolgt von Req animation.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU REQUISTANAIS