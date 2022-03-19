Requiem for the Living Pau, 19 mars 2022, Pau.

Requiem for the Living Eglise saint vincent de Paul 77 Boulevard Tourasse Pau
2022-03-19 – 2022-03-19 Eglise saint vincent de Paul 77 Boulevard Tourasse
Pau Pyrénées-Atlantiques

12 12 EUR   Requiem for the Living
Dan Forrest – Choeur Anima
Direction Christelle Lorente
Billetterie sur place, 30 mins avant le concert.

+33 5 59 27 27 08

choeur Anima
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-15 par