Requiem de Mozart Prague ABBAYE ST VICTOR. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-22 à 20:30 (2023-03-14 au ). Tarif : 35.2 à 45.1 euros.
Gratuit pour les moins de 7 an(s) DEPUIS 2009, DEJA PLUS DE 500.000 MELOMANES A TRAVERS L’EUROPE ONT ASSISTE A CE CONCERT D’EXCEPTION !!! C’EST UNE PARENTHESE HORS DU TEMPS, TOUT SIMPLEMENT SUBLIME…
ABBAYE ST VICTOR MARSEILLE Place Saint Victor Bouches-du-Rhone
