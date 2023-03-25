Requiem de Mozart Prague EGLISE SAINT LAURENT LE PUY EN VELAY
Requiem de Mozart Prague EGLISE SAINT LAURENT, 25 mars 2023, LE PUY EN VELAY.
Requiem de Mozart Prague EGLISE SAINT LAURENT. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-25 à 17:00 (2023-03-14 au ). Tarif : 35.2 à 45.1 euros.
Gratuit pour les moins de 7 an(s) DEPUIS 2009, DEJA PLUS DE 500.000 MELOMANES A TRAVERS L’EUROPE ONT ASSISTE A CE CONCERT D’EXCEPTION !!! C’EST UNE PARENTHESE HORS DU TEMPS, TOUT SIMPLEMENT SUBLIME…
EGLISE SAINT LAURENT LE PUY EN VELAY Place Saint Laurent Haute-Loire
Gratuit pour les moins de 7 an(s)
DEPUIS 2009, DEJA PLUS DE 500.000 MELOMANES A TRAVERS L’EUROPE ONT ASSISTE A CE CONCERT D’EXCEPTION !!!
.35.2 EUR35.2.