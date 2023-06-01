« EXPÉRIMENTER UNE ARCHITECTURE ANCRÉE DANS LES TERRITOIRES, NOURRIE DE SAVOIR-FAIRE LOCAUX » PAR LA COOPÉRATIVE ANATOMIES D’ARCHITECTURE place du 8 mai, 1 juin 2023, Requeil.

Après un travail de prospection intensif des maisons écologiques sur l’ensemble du territoire français, Mathis Rager et Raphaël Walther nous partagent leur expertise pour nous aider à faire beaucoup plus, avec beaucoup moins..

2023-06-01 à ; fin : 2023-06-01 . .

place du 8 mai salle Claude Leblanc

Requeil 72510 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



After an intensive prospection of ecological houses on the whole French territory, Mathis Rager and Raphaël Walther share their expertise to help us do much more, with much less.

Tras un intenso estudio de las casas ecológicas de toda Francia, Mathis Rager y Raphaël Walther comparten su experiencia para ayudarnos a hacer mucho más, con mucho menos.

Nach einer intensiven Suche nach Ökohäusern in ganz Frankreich teilen Mathis Rager und Raphaël Walther ihr Fachwissen mit uns, um uns dabei zu helfen, mit viel weniger viel mehr zu erreichen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire