Représentation théâtrale : Le Tartuffe Lanton Lanton Catégories d’évènement: 33138

Lanton

Représentation théâtrale : Le Tartuffe Lanton, 11 juin 2022, Lanton. Représentation théâtrale : Le Tartuffe Centre d’animation 4 Route de Blagon Lanton

2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11 Centre d’animation 4 Route de Blagon

Lanton 33138 Représentation théâtrale : « Le Tartuffe » d’après Molière.

Proposé par le Théâtre du Lys. Représentation théâtrale : « Le Tartuffe » d’après Molière.

Proposé par le Théâtre du Lys. Représentation théâtrale : « Le Tartuffe » d’après Molière.

Proposé par le Théâtre du Lys. Centre d’animation 4 Route de Blagon Lanton

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-01 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 33138, Lanton Other Lieu Lanton Adresse Centre d'animation 4 Route de Blagon Ville Lanton lieuville Centre d'animation 4 Route de Blagon Lanton Departement 33138

Lanton Lanton 33138 https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lanton/

Représentation théâtrale : Le Tartuffe Lanton 2022-06-11 was last modified: by Représentation théâtrale : Le Tartuffe Lanton Lanton 11 juin 2022 33138 Lanton

Lanton 33138