Repas Tennis Club Casteljaloux – Moules-frites Casteljaloux Casteljaloux Catégories d’évènement: Casteljaloux

Lot-et-Garonne

Repas Tennis Club Casteljaloux – Moules-frites Casteljaloux, 28 juillet 2022, Casteljaloux. Repas Tennis Club Casteljaloux – Moules-frites

Stade de Lirac Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne

2022-07-28 19:00:00 – 2022-07-28 Casteljaloux

Lot-et-Garonne EUR 10 10 Tennis Club Casteljaloux – repas moules-frites – glaces – vin compris

10€

Informations : 05 47 85 90 15 ou tenniscastel@hotmail.fr Tennis Club Casteljaloux – repas moules-frites – glaces – vin compris

10€

Informations : 05 47 85 90 15 ou tenniscastel@hotmail.fr +33 5 47 85 90 15 Tennis Club Casteljaloux – repas moules-frites – glaces – vin compris

10€

Informations : 05 47 85 90 15 ou tenniscastel@hotmail.fr TCC

Casteljaloux

dernière mise à jour : 2022-07-26 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Casteljaloux, Lot-et-Garonne Autres Lieu Casteljaloux Adresse Stade de Lirac Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne Ville Casteljaloux lieuville Casteljaloux Departement Lot-et-Garonne

Casteljaloux Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/casteljaloux/

Repas Tennis Club Casteljaloux – Moules-frites Casteljaloux 2022-07-28 was last modified: by Repas Tennis Club Casteljaloux – Moules-frites Casteljaloux Casteljaloux 28 juillet 2022 Stade de Lirac Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne

Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne