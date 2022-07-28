Repas Tennis Club Casteljaloux – Moules-frites Casteljaloux, 28 juillet 2022, Casteljaloux.

Repas Tennis Club Casteljaloux – Moules-frites
Stade de Lirac Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne  
2022-07-28 19:00:00 – 2022-07-28

Casteljaloux
Lot-et-Garonne

EUR 10 10   Tennis Club Casteljaloux – repas moules-frites – glaces – vin compris
10€
Informations : 05 47 85 90 15 ou tenniscastel@hotmail.fr

+33 5 47 85 90 15

TCC
Casteljaloux
