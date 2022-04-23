Repas poule au pot Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
Repas poule au pot Labastide-Castel-Amouroux, 23 avril 2022, Labastide-Castel-Amouroux.
Repas poule au pot Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
2022-04-23 12:30:00 – 2022-04-23
Labastide-Castel-Amouroux Lot-et-Garonne Labastide-Castel-Amouroux
Poule au pot au profit du CCFD Terre Solidaire.
Menu 16€, sur réservation
Apportez vos couverts.
Contact : 06 77 00 86 93 ou 05 47 85 91 04.
Dernières inscriptions le mardi 19 avril 2022.
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-11 par