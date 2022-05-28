Repas La Chapelle-Baloue La Chapelle-Baloue La Chapelle-BaloueLa Chapelle-Baloue
2022-05-28 12:00:00 12:00:00 – 2022-05-28 16:00:00 16:00:00
Le bourg, à partir de 12h. Adultes : 19€ – inscriptions jusqu’au 24 mai.
Participez au repas à la Chapelle Baloue avec au menu soupe de champignons, salade de gésiers, gigot d’agneau, flageolets, salade,fromage, gâteau opéra, café.
