Repas fish and chips Eymet, 29 avril 2022, Eymet.

Repas fish and chips Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot Eymet
2022-04-29 19:00:00 – 2022-04-29 22:30:00 Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot
Eymet Dordogne

17.5 17.5 EUR   Le restaurant le petit bistrot vous propose :
Fish and chips : cabillaud pané à la bière, frites maison, sauce tartare, petit pois à la menthe ou coleslaw.
Option végétarien : champignons panés à la bière frits.
Réservation uniquement.

+33 7 69 69 68 96

le petit bistrot
Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot Eymet
