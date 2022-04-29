Repas fish and chips Eymet Eymet Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

Eymet

Repas fish and chips Eymet, 29 avril 2022, Eymet. Repas fish and chips Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot Eymet

2022-04-29 19:00:00 – 2022-04-29 22:30:00 Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot

Eymet Dordogne 17.5 17.5 EUR Le restaurant le petit bistrot vous propose :

Fish and chips : cabillaud pané à la bière, frites maison, sauce tartare, petit pois à la menthe ou coleslaw.

Option végétarien : champignons panés à la bière frits.

Réservation uniquement. Le restaurant le petit bistrot vous propose :

Fish and chips : cabillaud pané à la bière, frites maison, sauce tartare, petit pois à la menthe ou coleslaw.

Option végétarien : champignons panés à la bière frits.

Réservation uniquement. +33 7 69 69 68 96 Le restaurant le petit bistrot vous propose :

Fish and chips : cabillaud pané à la bière, frites maison, sauce tartare, petit pois à la menthe ou coleslaw.

Option végétarien : champignons panés à la bière frits.

Réservation uniquement. le petit bistrot

Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot Eymet

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-25 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne, Eymet Autres Lieu Eymet Adresse Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot Ville Eymet lieuville Le bourg Le Petit Bistrot Eymet Departement Dordogne

Eymet Eymet Dordogne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/eymet/

Repas fish and chips Eymet 2022-04-29 was last modified: by Repas fish and chips Eymet Eymet 29 avril 2022 Dordogne Eymet

Eymet Dordogne