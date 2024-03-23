Repas et soirée Miremont Twirling Club L’HORIZON Miremont
Catégories d’Évènement:
Repas et soirée Miremont Twirling Club L’HORIZON Miremont, samedi 23 mars 2024.
Repas et soirée Miremont Twirling Club Repas et soirée à thème Samedi 23 mars, 19h30 L’HORIZON
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-23T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T23:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-23T19:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T23:00:00+01:00
L’HORIZON AVENUE DU STADE 31190 MIREMONT Miremont 31190 Haute-Garonne Occitanie