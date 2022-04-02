Repas et Soirée Dansante : Rock Swing & Latino SBK Capvern Capvern Catégories d’évènement: Capvern

Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées Réservations conseillées au 06 95 96 43 45. Au restaurant La Siesta

Repas et Soirée Dansante Rock Swing & Latino SBK animée par DJ Carmela

15h30 Thé dansant

21h00 SBKR

Repas servis à partir de 19h et 20h https://www.facebook.com/herve.siesta Réservations conseillées au 06 95 96 43 45. LA SIESTA CAPVERN Capvern

