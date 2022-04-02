Repas et Soirée Dansante : Rock Swing & Latino SBK Capvern Capvern
Repas et Soirée Dansante : Rock Swing & Latino SBK LA SIESTA CAPVERN Capvern
2022-04-02 15:30:00 15:30:00 – 2022-04-02 LA SIESTA CAPVERN
Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées
Réservations conseillées au 06 95 96 43 45.
Au restaurant La Siesta
Repas et Soirée Dansante Rock Swing & Latino SBK animée par DJ Carmela
15h30 Thé dansant
21h00 SBKR
Repas servis à partir de 19h et 20h
https://www.facebook.com/herve.siesta
