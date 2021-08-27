Repas de quartier du CLIC Grand Noble – Vendredi 27 août Parc du Grand Noble Blagnac
Repas de quartier du CLIC Grand Noble – Vendredi 27 août Parc du Grand Noble, 27 août 2021, Blagnac.
Repas de quartier du CLIC Grand Noble – Vendredi 27 août
Parc du Grand Noble, le vendredi 27 août à 19:00
Dans le parc du Grand Noble
Parc du Grand Noble Rue Maurice Utrillo, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac Haute-Garonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-08-27T19:00:00 2021-08-27T22:00:00