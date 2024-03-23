Repas dansant hispano savoyard Complexe Petit Breton 56760 Penestin Penestin, samedi 23 mars 2024.

Repas dansant hispano savoyard Sangria blanche Tapas Paëlla Gâteau de savoie Café Réservation avant le 10 mars : secretariat.cjpenestin@gmail.com ou 06 63 25 46 67 Samedi 23 mars, 19h00 Complexe Petit Breton 56760 Penestin 1 personne: 20

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-23T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-23T19:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T23:00:00+01:00

Sangria blanche

Tapas

Paëlla

Gâteau de savoie

Café

Réservation avant le 10 mars : secretariat.cjpenestin@gmail.com ou 06 63 25 46 67

Complexe Petit Breton 56760 Penestin Complexe Petit Breton 56760 Penestin Penestin Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 23 10 03 00 »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 11 49 71 51 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « jumelagepenestin@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://jumelagepenestin.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/repas-dansant-hispano-savoyard-penestin.html »}] [{« link »: « mailto:secretariat.cjpenestin@gmail.com »}]

CULTURE LOISIRS