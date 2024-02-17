Repas dansant Back to the 80’s Telgruc-sur-Mer
Repas dansant Back to the 80’s Telgruc-sur-Mer, samedi 17 février 2024.
Repas dansant Back to the 80’s Telgruc-sur-Mer Finistère
Salle polyvalente Telgruc
Repas sur place ou à emporter apéritif offert
Tarifs adulte 12 € et enfant -12 ans 6 €
Entrée sans repas 2 € .
Début : 2024-02-17 19:00:00
fin : 2024-02-17
Telgruc-sur-Mer 29560 Finistère Bretagne ajt29560@gmail.com
