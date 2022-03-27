Repas + Concours de tarot Saint-Astier Saint-Astier Catégories d’évènement: Dordogne

Saint-Astier

Repas + Concours de tarot Saint-Astier, 27 mars 2022, Saint-Astier. Repas + Concours de tarot Salle des fêtes Rue Emmanuel Dupuy Saint-Astier

2022-03-27 – 2022-03-27 Salle des fêtes Rue Emmanuel Dupuy

Saint-Astier Dordogne 11h30 : repas sur inscription, tarif 8 €.

14h : concours de tarot, suivi d’un repas (rôti-haricots couenne)

Inscription tarot : 13 €

RDV salle des fêtes

Salle des fêtes Rue Emmanuel Dupuy Saint-Astier

