Repas + Concours de tarot Saint-Astier Saint-Astier
Repas + Concours de tarot Saint-Astier, 27 mars 2022, Saint-Astier.
Repas + Concours de tarot Salle des fêtes Rue Emmanuel Dupuy Saint-Astier
2022-03-27 – 2022-03-27 Salle des fêtes Rue Emmanuel Dupuy
Saint-Astier Dordogne
11h30 : repas sur inscription, tarif 8 €.
14h : concours de tarot, suivi d’un repas (rôti-haricots couenne)
Inscription tarot : 13 €
RDV salle des fêtes
Le Roseau Astérien 06 37 26 00 19
+33 6 97 26 00 19
le roseau astérien
Salle des fêtes Rue Emmanuel Dupuy Saint-Astier
