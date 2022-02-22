REPAS CARITATIF Longwy Longwy Catégories d’évènement: Longwy

Meurthe-et-Moselle

REPAS CARITATIF Longwy, 22 février 2022, Longwy. REPAS CARITATIF Lycée professionnel Darche 2 rue Vauban Longwy

2022-02-22 19:00:00 19:00:00 – 2022-02-22 19:00:00 19:00:00 Lycée professionnel Darche 2 rue Vauban

Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Longwy 50 EUR Repas caritatif sur le thème « Pirates des Caraïbes ».

Sur réservation auprès de l’office de tourisme du Pays de Longwy.

Tarif : 50 € par personne.

Pass vaccinal exigé. +33 3 82 24 94 54 Lycée Darche

Lycée professionnel Darche 2 rue Vauban Longwy

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-28 par OT DU PAYS DE LONGWY

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Longwy, Meurthe-et-Moselle Autres Lieu Longwy Adresse Lycée professionnel Darche 2 rue Vauban Ville Longwy lieuville Lycée professionnel Darche 2 rue Vauban Longwy Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle

Longwy Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/longwy/

REPAS CARITATIF Longwy 2022-02-22 was last modified: by REPAS CARITATIF Longwy Longwy 22 février 2022 Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle