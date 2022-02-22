REPAS CARITATIF Longwy Longwy
REPAS CARITATIF Lycée professionnel Darche 2 rue Vauban Longwy
Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Longwy
50 EUR
Repas caritatif sur le thème « Pirates des Caraïbes ».
Sur réservation auprès de l’office de tourisme du Pays de Longwy.
Tarif : 50 € par personne.
Pass vaccinal exigé.
+33 3 82 24 94 54
Lycée Darche
