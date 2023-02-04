Repas aux Truffes Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Saint-Restitut

Repas aux Truffes Saint-Restitut, 4 février 2023, Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut. Repas aux Truffes 2 place du colonel Bertrand Salle polyvalente Saint-Restitut Drôme Salle polyvalente 2 place du colonel Bertrand

2023-02-04 12:30:00 12:30:00 – 2023-02-04

Salle polyvalente 2 place du colonel Bertrand

Saint-Restitut

Drôme Repas aux Truffes proposé par le Rotary Club Tricastin mairie.gardeadhemar@wanadoo.fr +33 4 75 04 41 09 Salle polyvalente 2 place du colonel Bertrand Saint-Restitut

dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-10 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme, Saint-Restitut Autres Lieu Saint-Restitut Adresse Saint-Restitut Drôme Salle polyvalente 2 place du colonel Bertrand Ville Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut lieuville Salle polyvalente 2 place du colonel Bertrand Saint-Restitut Departement Drôme

Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut Drôme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-restitut-saint-restitut/

Repas aux Truffes Saint-Restitut 2023-02-04 was last modified: by Repas aux Truffes Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut 4 février 2023 2 place du colonel Bertrand Salle polyvalente Saint-Restitut Drôme Drôme Saint-restitut Saint-Restitut, Drôme

Saint-Restitut Saint-Restitut Drôme