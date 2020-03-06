Art contemporain. Exposition Appartement témoin, Vincent Malassis PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier Rennes Catégories d’évènement: Ille-et-Vilaine

Rennes

Art contemporain. Exposition Appartement témoin, Vincent Malassis PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier, 6 mars 2020 13:00, Rennes. 6 mars – 23 mai 2020 Sur place Entrée libre et gratuite contact@phakt.fr, 02 99 65 19 70 Appartement témoin retrace une exploration du quartier Colombier, utopie architecturale et urbaine des années 60. Appartement témoin retrace une exploration du quartier Colombier, utopie architecturale et urbaine des années 60. Éprouvant le concept de ville idéale, l’artiste se réapproprie, avec la complicité de ses habitant·e·s, l’histoire et la plasticité d’un territoire dans un jeu entre passé et présent, entre l’humain et l’architecture. PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier 5 place des colombes rennes 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine vendredi 6 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 7 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 9 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 10 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 11 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 12 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 13 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 14 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 16 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 17 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 18 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 19 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 20 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 21 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 23 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 24 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 25 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 26 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 27 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 28 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 30 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 31 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 1er avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 2 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 3 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 4 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 6 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 7 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 8 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 9 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 10 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 11 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 13 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 14 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 15 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 16 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 17 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 18 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 20 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 21 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 22 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 23 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 24 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 25 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 27 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 28 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 29 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 30 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 1er mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 2 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 4 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 5 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 6 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 7 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 8 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 9 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 11 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 12 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 13 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 14 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 15 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 16 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

lundi 18 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mardi 19 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

mercredi 20 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

jeudi 21 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

vendredi 22 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00

samedi 23 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00

Détails Heure : 13:00 - 18:00 Catégories d’évènement: Ille-et-Vilaine, Rennes Autres Lieu PHAKT - Centre culturel Colombier Adresse 5 place des colombes rennes Ville Rennes lieuville PHAKT - Centre culturel Colombier Rennes Departement Ille-et-Vilaine

PHAKT - Centre culturel Colombier Rennes Ille-et-Vilaine https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/rennes/

Art contemporain. Exposition Appartement témoin, Vincent Malassis PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier 2020-03-06 was last modified: by Art contemporain. Exposition Appartement témoin, Vincent Malassis PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier PHAKT - Centre culturel Colombier 6 mars 2020 13:00 PHAKT - Centre culturel Colombier Rennes Rennes

Rennes Ille-et-Vilaine