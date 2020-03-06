Art contemporain. Exposition Appartement témoin, Vincent Malassis PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier Rennes
Art contemporain. Exposition Appartement témoin, Vincent Malassis PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier, 6 mars 2020 13:00, Rennes.
6 mars – 23 mai 2020 Sur place Entrée libre et gratuite contact@phakt.fr, 02 99 65 19 70
Appartement témoin retrace une exploration du quartier Colombier, utopie architecturale et urbaine des années 60.
Appartement témoin retrace une exploration du quartier Colombier, utopie architecturale et urbaine des années 60. Éprouvant le concept de ville idéale, l’artiste se réapproprie, avec la complicité de ses habitant·e·s, l’histoire et la plasticité d’un territoire dans un jeu entre passé et présent, entre l’humain et l’architecture.
PHAKT – Centre culturel Colombier 5 place des colombes rennes 35000 Rennes Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine
vendredi 6 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 7 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 9 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 10 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 11 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 12 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 13 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 14 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 16 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 17 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 18 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 19 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 20 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 21 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 23 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 24 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 25 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 26 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 27 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 28 mars 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 30 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 31 mars 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 1er avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 2 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 3 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 4 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 6 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 7 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 8 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 9 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 10 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 11 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 13 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 14 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 15 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 16 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 17 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 18 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 20 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 21 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 22 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 23 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 24 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 25 avril 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 27 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 28 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 29 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 30 avril 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 1er mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 2 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 4 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 5 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 6 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 7 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 8 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 9 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 11 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 12 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 13 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 14 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 15 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 16 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00
lundi 18 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mardi 19 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
mercredi 20 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
jeudi 21 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
vendredi 22 mai 2020 – 13h00 à 19h00
samedi 23 mai 2020 – 14h00 à 18h00