Séminaire Ecobio – Yang Ruan (Nanjing Agricultural University) Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Rennes, vendredi 26 janvier 2024.

Warming and altered precipitation independently and interactively suppress alpine soil microbial growth in a decadal-long experiment Vendredi 26 janvier, 13h15 3

Du 2024-01-26 13:15 au 2024-01-26 14:00.

Warming and precipitation anomalies affect terrestrial carbon balance partly through altering microbial eco-physiological processes (e.g., growth and death) in soil. However, little is known about how such processes responds to simultaneous regime shifts in temperature and precipitation. We used the 18O-water quantitative stable isotope probing approach to estimate bacterial growth in alpine meadow soils of the Tibetan Plateau after a decade of warming and altered precipitation manipulation. Our results showed that the growth of major taxa was suppressed by the single and combined effects of temperature and precipitation, eliciting 40-90% of growth reduction of whole community. The antagonistic interactions of warming and altered precipitation on population growth were common (env. 70% taxa), represented by the weak antagonistic interactions of warming and drought, and the neutralizing effects of warming and wet. These results are important to understand and predict the soil microbial dynamics in alpine meadow ecosystems suffering from multiple climate change factors.

Observatoire des Sciences de l’Univers de Rennes (OSUR) Campus de Beaulieu, Bâtiment 14B, Salle de conférence Jeanne d’Arc – Longs Champs – Beaulieu Rennes 35703 Ille-et-Vilaine

