ELLES… DE LIBERTE Jeu de Paume, 4 mars 2020 10:00, Rennes. 4 – 28 mars 2020 Sur place entrée libre contact@jeudepaumerennes.fr Exposition photo, poésie, mail art, encollage, graff 10 artistes se réunissent pour exposer au Jeu de Paume: Anne-Laure Chevallier, Brigitte Delalande, Catherine Landais, Charlie Art Clyde, DuO PakoPz et SimOne Pictures Factory, Françoise Cognet, Helena Gath, Laurence Fort-Rioche, Sophie Guillerminet. De la photographie au graff en passant par la poésie, l’encollage et l’art postal, différents univers seront proposés. A l’exposition se mêlent des ateliers et des temps de rencontres… bref, il y en aura pour tous les goûts ! Jeu de Paume 12, rue Saint Louis, 35000 Rennes 35706 Rennes Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine mercredi 4 mars 2020 – 10h00 à 10h30

