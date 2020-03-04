ELLES… DE LIBERTE Jeu de Paume Rennes
4 – 28 mars 2020
Exposition photo, poésie, mail art, encollage, graff
10 artistes se réunissent pour exposer au Jeu de Paume: Anne-Laure Chevallier, Brigitte Delalande, Catherine Landais, Charlie Art Clyde, DuO PakoPz et SimOne Pictures Factory, Françoise Cognet, Helena Gath, Laurence Fort-Rioche, Sophie Guillerminet.
De la photographie au graff en passant par la poésie, l’encollage et l’art postal, différents univers seront proposés. A l’exposition se mêlent des ateliers et des temps de rencontres… bref, il y en aura pour tous les goûts !
Jeu de Paume 12, rue Saint Louis, 35000 Rennes 35706 Rennes Quartiers Centre Ille-et-Vilaine
