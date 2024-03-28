Rencontre Sympartistique Boutique JEANS & ANGELS Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Catégories d’Évènement:
Rencontre Sympartistique Boutique JEANS & ANGELS Saint-Jean-d’Angély, jeudi 28 mars 2024.
Rencontre Sympartistique Boutique JEANS & ANGELS Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Discussion avec Chantal Bordessoules-Flesch
Thème le quantique
.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-28 18:30:00
fin : 2024-03-28
Boutique JEANS & ANGELS 32 Rue Gambetta
Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@jeansangels.fr
L’événement Rencontre Sympartistique Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2024-03-16 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme