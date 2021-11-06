AramonAramon Aramon Aramon Aramon, Gard Rencontre sportive (match) – HandBall Aramon Aramon AramonAramon Catégories d’évènement: Aramon

Gard

Rencontre sportive (match) – HandBall Aramon Aramon, 6 novembre 2021, AramonAramon. Rencontre sportive (match) – HandBall Avenue Jean MoulinHalle aux sports Avenue Jean Moulin Aramon Aramon

2021-11-06 – 2021-11-06 Halle aux sports Avenue Jean Moulin

Aramon Gard Avenue Jean Moulin Aramon Gard 2 Aramon clement.hbca@gmail.com +33 6 95 47 27 70 https://www.helloasso.com/associations/hbcaramon/evenements/match-hbc-aramon-pn-masculine-equipe-de-france-sourds-et-malentendants?fbclid=IwAR2qLX-ISmJCkuIP7QGsnDmh8SP5GsRkvb3-g4IRz4mByOVNSgPcLOr3JNw Droits gérés

Avenue Jean MoulinHalle aux sports Avenue Jean Moulin Aramon Aramon

dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-21 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aramon, Gard Autres Lieu Aramon Aramon Adresse Avenue Jean MoulinHalle aux sports Avenue Jean Moulin Ville AramonAramon lieuville Avenue Jean MoulinHalle aux sports Avenue Jean Moulin Aramon Aramon