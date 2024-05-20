RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC MARCEL QUILLÉVÉRÉ Sarrebourg
RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC MARCEL QUILLÉVÉRÉ Sarrebourg, lundi 20 mai 2024.
RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC MARCEL QUILLÉVÉRÉ Sarrebourg Moselle
Lundi
Changement d’horizon et de destination « Cuba, carrefour musical des Amériques » avec Marcel Quillévéré.
Sur inscription
Manifestation dans le cadre du Festival de Musique de SarrebourgTout public
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-05-20 15:00:00
fin : 2024-05-20 17:00:00
Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer
Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est
