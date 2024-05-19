RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC CARLOS OSSOLA Sarrebourg, dimanche 19 mai 2024.

RENCONTRE LITTÉRAIRE AVEC CARLOS OSSOLA Sarrebourg
Il sera question de Pascal avec Carlos Ossola pour son dernier ouvrage « Pascal dans le tintamarre baroque ».
Sur inscription
Manifestation dans le cadre du Festival de Musique de SarrebourgTout public
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-05-19 15:00:00
fin : 2024-05-19 17:00:00
Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer
Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est
