RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, 11 mars 2023, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy .
RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER
2 rue de Malines Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
2023-03-11 10:30:00 10:30:00 – 2023-03-11
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Auteurs de la saga « La tour de garde ». Dans le cadre de la tournée des Imaginales.
+33 3 83 54 85 53 https://www.reseau-colibris.fr/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=mediatheque_vandoeuvre
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-29 par