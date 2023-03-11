RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Catégories d’Évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, 11 mars 2023, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy . RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER 2 rue de Malines Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

2023-03-11 10:30:00 10:30:00 – 2023-03-11 Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Meurthe-et-Moselle Auteurs de la saga « La tour de garde ». Dans le cadre de la tournée des Imaginales. +33 3 83 54 85 53 https://www.reseau-colibris.fr/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=mediatheque_vandoeuvre Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-29 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Autres Lieu Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Adresse 2 rue de Malines Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle Ville Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy lieuville Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle

RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 2023-03-11 was last modified: by RENCONTRE – GUILLAUME CHAMANADJIAN ET CLAIRE DUVIVIER Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 11 mars 2023 2 rue de Malines Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle Meurthe-et-Moselle Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle