RENCONTRE / DÉDICACE AVEC AURORE FERNANDES Magalas, 11 juin 2022, Magalas.

RENCONTRE / DÉDICACE AVEC AURORE FERNANDES Magalas
2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11
Magalas Hérault Magalas

  Rencontre / dédicace avec aurore Fernandes à 17h00 à la médiathèque Kalliopé.

Rencontre / dédicace avec aurore Fernandes à 17h00 à la médiathèque Kalliopé.

+33 4 67 80 79 79

Rencontre / dédicace avec aurore Fernandes à 17h00 à la médiathèque Kalliopé.

Magalas
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-11 par OT AVANT-MONTS