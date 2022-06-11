RENCONTRE / DÉDICACE AVEC AURORE FERNANDES Magalas Magalas
RENCONTRE / DÉDICACE AVEC AURORE FERNANDES Magalas, 11 juin 2022, Magalas.
RENCONTRE / DÉDICACE AVEC AURORE FERNANDES Magalas
2022-06-11 – 2022-06-11
Magalas Hérault Magalas
Rencontre / dédicace avec aurore Fernandes à 17h00 à la médiathèque Kalliopé.
Rencontre / dédicace avec aurore Fernandes à 17h00 à la médiathèque Kalliopé.
+33 4 67 80 79 79
Rencontre / dédicace avec aurore Fernandes à 17h00 à la médiathèque Kalliopé.
Magalas
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-11 par OT AVANT-MONTS