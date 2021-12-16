Rencontre avec Sorj Chalandon Uzès Uzès UzèsUzès
Rencontre avec Sorj Chalandon Uzès Uzès, 16 décembre 2021, UzèsUzès.
Rencontre avec Sorj Chalandon L’Ombrière – Centre culturel d’Uzès 3 place Croix des Palmiers Uzès Uzès
2021-12-16 – 2021-12-16 L’Ombrière – Centre culturel d’Uzès 3 place Croix des Palmiers
Uzès Gard Uzès Gard
Uzès
contact@librairiedelaplaceauxherbes.fr +33 4 66 20 50 64
Droits gérés
L’Ombrière – Centre culturel d’Uzès 3 place Croix des Palmiers Uzès Uzès
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-16 par