XC DES ABBESSES Grange Puton, ancien parcours de santé, 14 mai 2023, Remiremont.

Coupe Grand Est VTT de X Country.

Compétition de VTT X country Jeunes et Adultes.

Sur le site de la grange Puton,ancien parcours de santé et de la descente des abbesses.

Restauration sur place possible.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-14 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

Grange Puton, ancien parcours de santé route d’Hérival

Remiremont 88200 Vosges Grand Est



Grand Est MTB X Country Cup.

X country MTB competition for youth and adults.

On the site of the Puton barn, former health course and the descent of the abbesses.

Catering on site possible.

Copa Grand Est MTB X Country.

Competición MTB X Country para jóvenes y adultos.

En el emplazamiento del granero de Puton, antiguo campo de salud y descenso de las abadesas.

Posibilidad de catering in situ.

Grand Est Mountainbike X Country Cup.

X Country Mountainbike-Wettbewerb für Jugendliche und Erwachsene.

Auf dem Gelände der Grange Puton, dem ehemaligen Gesundheitsparcours, und der Abfahrt der Abbessen.

Verpflegung vor Ort möglich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT REMIREMONT