Rémi Geffroy et le trio POP Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
Rémi Geffroy et le trio POP Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, 26 mars 2022, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy.
Rémi Geffroy et le trio POP
Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, le samedi 26 mars 2022 à 20:30
Bal de printemps le 26 mars 2022 à la salle des fêtes Bernie Bonvoisin de Vandoeuvre dès 21h, organisé par l association folk en bœuf, avec **Rémi Geffroy** et le **trio POP**.
Bal de printemps organisé par l association folk en bœuf
Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy All. de Champagne, 54500 Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Embellie Mairie Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-03-26T20:30:00 2022-03-26T01:00:00