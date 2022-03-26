Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Salle Bernie Bonvoisin , Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Rémi Geffroy et le trio POP Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Catégories d’évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Rémi Geffroy et le trio POP Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, 26 mars 2022, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy. Rémi Geffroy et le trio POP

Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, le samedi 26 mars 2022 à 20:30

Bal de printemps le 26 mars 2022 à la salle des fêtes Bernie Bonvoisin de Vandoeuvre dès 21h, organisé par l association folk en bœuf, avec **Rémi Geffroy** et le **trio POP**. Bal de printemps organisé par l association folk en bœuf Salle Bernie Bonvoisin | Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy All. de Champagne, 54500 Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Embellie Mairie Meurthe-et-Moselle

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-03-26T20:30:00 2022-03-26T01:00:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Autres Lieu Salle Bernie Bonvoisin , Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Adresse All. de Champagne, 54500 Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France Ville Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy lieuville Salle Bernie Bonvoisin , Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy