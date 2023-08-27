STAGE PHOTO AVEC ROMAIN DEVOISE Relais de L’Espinas Ventalon en Cévennes, 27 août 2023, Ventalon en Cévennes.

Ventalon en Cévennes,Lozère

Venez participer à un stage photo avec Romain Devoise le dimanche 27 et le lundi 28 août. Au programme : initiation, prise de vue, sortie terrain pour la première journée et retouches photos pour la seconde journée. Inscription obligatoire. Participa….

2023-08-27 fin : 2023-08-27 17:00:00. EUR.

Relais de L’Espinas

Ventalon en Cévennes 48240 Lozère Occitanie



Come and take part in a photo workshop with Romain Devoise on Sunday August 27 and Monday August 28. Program: introduction, shooting, field trip on the first day and photo retouching on the second. Registration required. Participa…

Ven a participar en un curso de fotografía con Romain Devoise el domingo 27 y el lunes 28 de agosto. En el programa: introducción, disparo, salida al campo el primer día y retoque fotográfico el segundo. Inscripción obligatoria. Participa…

Nehmen Sie am Sonntag, den 27. und Montag, den 28. August an einem Fotoworkshop mit Romain Devoise teil. Auf dem Programm stehen: Einführung, Fotoaufnahmen, Ausflüge ins Gelände am ersten Tag und Retusche der Fotos am zweiten Tag. Eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich. Teilnahme…

