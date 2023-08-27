STAGE PHOTO AVEC ROMAIN DEVOISE Relais de L’Espinas Ventalon en Cévennes
STAGE PHOTO AVEC ROMAIN DEVOISE Relais de L’Espinas Ventalon en Cévennes, 27 août 2023, Ventalon en Cévennes.
Ventalon en Cévennes,Lozère
Venez participer à un stage photo avec Romain Devoise le dimanche 27 et le lundi 28 août. Au programme : initiation, prise de vue, sortie terrain pour la première journée et retouches photos pour la seconde journée. Inscription obligatoire. Participa….
2023-08-27 fin : 2023-08-27 17:00:00. EUR.
Relais de L’Espinas
Ventalon en Cévennes 48240 Lozère Occitanie
Come and take part in a photo workshop with Romain Devoise on Sunday August 27 and Monday August 28. Program: introduction, shooting, field trip on the first day and photo retouching on the second. Registration required. Participa…
Ven a participar en un curso de fotografía con Romain Devoise el domingo 27 y el lunes 28 de agosto. En el programa: introducción, disparo, salida al campo el primer día y retoque fotográfico el segundo. Inscripción obligatoria. Participa…
Nehmen Sie am Sonntag, den 27. und Montag, den 28. August an einem Fotoworkshop mit Romain Devoise teil. Auf dem Programm stehen: Einführung, Fotoaufnahmen, Ausflüge ins Gelände am ersten Tag und Retusche der Fotos am zweiten Tag. Eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich. Teilnahme…
Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par 48 – OT des Cévennes au mont Lozère