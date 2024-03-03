LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES REIMS ARENA Reims, 3 mars 2024, Reims.

Le Lac des CygnesChef-d’œuvre intemporel du ballet classique, le Lac des Cygnes fait son grand retour en 2024.Dans une toute nouvelle tournée française et européenne, retrouvez l’amour romanesque d’une princesse-cygne et de son prince sous de somptueux décors et d’étincelants costumes dans cette dernière production inédite.Ce ballet nous plonge dans l’histoire féérique du Prince Siegfried et de la Princesse Odette. Celle-ci est victime du célèbre maléfice du magicien Rothbart: elle se transforme en cygne le jour et redevient femme la nuit. Seule la promesse d’un amour éternel pourra la libérer de cet ensorcellement. Siegfried promet alors à Odette de l’épouser lors du bal donné en son honneur. Échapperont-ils aux fourberies de Rothbart et de sa fille Odile? Le Prince parviendra-t-il à sauver sa promise? Créé en 1875 par le compositeur russe Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski, c’est en 1895 avec la reprise du chorégraphe Marius Petipa que Le Lac des Cygnes deviendra le plus grand succès classique de tous les temps. Entre « Pas de deux », duos romantiques et « Danse des Petits Cygnes », les danseurs, accompagnés d’un orchestre de renom, interpréteront tout en élégance cette œuvre magistrale. Symbole du ballet romantique, Le Lac des Cygnes envoûte et continue d’enchanter enfants comme adultes. Swan LakeThe timeless masterpiece of classical ballet, Swan Lake, returns in 2024.In 2024, rediscover the romance between a prince and a swan princess in this brand-new French and European tour, with lavish sets and sparkling costumes in this latest production.This ballet immerses us in the fairy tale of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette. Odette has fallen victim to the famous spell of the magician Rothbart: she turns into a swan during the day and becomes a woman again at night. Only the promise of eternal love can free her from this bewitchment. Siegfried promises Odette to marry her at the ball given in his honor. Will they escape the tricks of Rothbart and his daughter Odile? Will the Prince be able to save his bride?Created in 1875 by the Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, it was in 1895, with its revival by choreographer Marius Petipa that Swan Lake became the greatest classical success of all time.Between “Pas de deux,” romantic duets, and “Dance des Petits Cygnes,” the dancers will interpret this masterful work with elegance, accompanied by a renowned orchestra.Symbol of romantic ballet, Swan Lake continues to enchant children and adults alike.

Tarif : 42.00 – 68.00 euros.

Début : 2024-03-03 à 16:00

REIMS ARENA BOULEVARD JULES CESAR 51100 Reims 51