REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY Longwy Longwy
REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY Longwy, 22 octobre 2022, Longwy.
REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY
1 rue Aristide Briand Pierre de Vin Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand
2022-10-22 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2022-10-22 20:00:00 20:00:00
Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand
Longwy
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Reggae Hip Hop Mix Party.
Soirée animée par Ganjo Solo, Selecta KDS et DJ Shiva.
+33 3 54 66 85 61
Pierre de Vin
Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand Longwy
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-10 par