REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY Longwy Longwy Catégories d’évènement: Longwy

Meurthe-et-Moselle

REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY Longwy, 22 octobre 2022, Longwy. REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY

1 rue Aristide Briand Pierre de Vin Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand

2022-10-22 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2022-10-22 20:00:00 20:00:00

Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand

Longwy

Meurthe-et-Moselle Reggae Hip Hop Mix Party.

Soirée animée par Ganjo Solo, Selecta KDS et DJ Shiva. +33 3 54 66 85 61 Pierre de Vin

Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand Longwy

dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-10 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Longwy, Meurthe-et-Moselle Autres Lieu Longwy Adresse Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand Ville Longwy lieuville Pierre de Vin 1 rue Aristide Briand Longwy Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle

Longwy Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/longwy/

REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY Longwy 2022-10-22 was last modified: by REGGAE HIP HOP MIX PARTY Longwy Longwy 22 octobre 2022 1 rue Aristide Briand Pierre de Vin Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle