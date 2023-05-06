Régates de Vichy Plan d’eau de Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Catégories d’Évènement: Allier

Bellerive-sur-Allier

Régates de Vichy Plan d’eau de Vichy, 6 mai 2023, Bellerive-sur-Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier. Régates de Vichy Centre Omnisports – PAlais du Lac Plan d’eau de Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier Plan d’eau de Vichy Centre Omnisports – PAlais du Lac

2023-05-06 08:30:00 08:30:00 – 2023-05-07 18:30:00 18:30:00

Plan d’eau de Vichy Centre Omnisports – PAlais du Lac

Bellerive-sur-Allier

Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Manifestation annuelle qui prend la place au calendrier Fédéral des Régates Internationales de Savoie organisées pendant 32 ans à Aiguebelette. Il s’agit de la seconde édition (1 250 participants en 2022). clubavironvichy@outlook.com +33 4 70 32 36 52 http://www.clubavironvichy.asso.fr/ Plan d’eau de Vichy Centre Omnisports – PAlais du Lac Bellerive-sur-Allier

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-25 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Allier, Bellerive-sur-Allier Autres Lieu Bellerive-sur-Allier Adresse Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier Plan d'eau de Vichy Centre Omnisports - PAlais du Lac Ville Bellerive-sur-Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier lieuville Plan d'eau de Vichy Centre Omnisports - PAlais du Lac Bellerive-sur-Allier Departement Allier

Bellerive-sur-Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bellerive-sur-allier bellerive-sur-allier/

Régates de Vichy Plan d’eau de Vichy 2023-05-06 was last modified: by Régates de Vichy Plan d’eau de Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier 6 mai 2023 Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier kb:France8403 Centre Omnisports - PAlais du Lac Plan d'eau de Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier Plan d'eau de Vichy Bellerive-sur-Allier

Bellerive-sur-Allier Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier