Régate – La Potinière Saint-Lunaire Saint-Lunaire Catégories d’évènement: 35800

Saint-Lunaire

Régate – La Potinière Saint-Lunaire, 13 août 2022, Saint-Lunaire. Régate – La Potinière Yacht Club Saint-Lunaire Boulevard du General de Gaulle Saint-Lunaire

2022-08-13 – 2022-08-13 Yacht Club Saint-Lunaire Boulevard du General de Gaulle

Saint-Lunaire 35800 Régate La Potinière, habitables, planches à voile, catamarans, dériveurs, kayaks, paddles. Samedi 13 août 2022 – Yacht Club Saint-Lunaire. Régate La Potinière, habitables, planches à voile, catamarans, dériveurs, kayaks, paddles. Samedi 13 août 2022 – Yacht Club Saint-Lunaire. Yacht Club Saint-Lunaire Boulevard du General de Gaulle Saint-Lunaire

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-11 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 35800, Saint-Lunaire Autres Lieu Saint-Lunaire Adresse Yacht Club Saint-Lunaire Boulevard du General de Gaulle Ville Saint-Lunaire lieuville Yacht Club Saint-Lunaire Boulevard du General de Gaulle Saint-Lunaire Departement 35800

Saint-Lunaire Saint-Lunaire 35800 https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-lunaire/

Régate – La Potinière Saint-Lunaire 2022-08-13 was last modified: by Régate – La Potinière Saint-Lunaire Saint-Lunaire 13 août 2022 35800 Saint-Lunaire

Saint-Lunaire 35800