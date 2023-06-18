Récital romantique la Ste Chapelle Beethoven sonate opus 109 LA SAINTE CHAPELLE, 18 juin 2023, PARIS.

Récital romantique la Ste Chapelle
Beethoven sonate opus 109 LA SAINTE CHAPELLE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-18 à 20:00 (2023-06-18 au ). Tarif : 44.0 à 66.0 euros.

Venir 30mn avant !!! FERMETURE DES PORTES A 19H55 Récital romantique BEETHOVEN/ Sonate OPUS 109 LISZT: 2ème ballade CHOPIN: Barcarolle – Polonaise & fantaisie                     Romain David, piano Steinway

Votre billet est ici

LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS 6, BD DU PALAIS Paris

Venir 30mn avant !!! FERMETURE DES PORTES A 19H55

Récital romantique

BEETHOVEN/ Sonate OPUS 109

LISZT: 2ème ballade

CHOPIN: Barcarolle – Polonaise & fantaisie

                    Romain David, piano Steinway

.44.0 EUR44.0.

Votre billet est ici