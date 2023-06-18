Récital romantique la Ste Chapelle Beethoven sonate opus 109 LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS
Venir 30mn avant !!! FERMETURE DES PORTES A 19H55 Récital romantique BEETHOVEN/ Sonate OPUS 109 LISZT: 2ème ballade CHOPIN: Barcarolle – Polonaise & fantaisie Romain David, piano Steinway
LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS 6, BD DU PALAIS Paris
