Venir 30mn avant !!! FERMETURE DES PORTES A 19H55

Récital romantique

BEETHOVEN/ Sonate OPUS 109
LISZT: 2ème ballade
CHOPIN: Barcarolle – Polonaise & fantaisie

Romain David, piano Steinway

LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS
6, BD DU PALAIS
Paris

Date: 2023-06-18 à 20:00
Tarif : 44.0 à 66.0 euros

