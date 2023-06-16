Récital Mozart à la Ste Chapelle Mozart/Rondo K485 & Sonatas K3103 LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS
Venir 30mn avant !!! FERMETURE DES PORTES A 19H55 Récital Mozart MOZART/rondo K485 & sonatas K 310 311 331 Hyuk Lee, piano Steinway Lauréat concours Long-Thibaud 2022
LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS 6, BD DU PALAIS Paris
