Récital Mozart à la Ste Chapelle Mozart/Rondo K485 & Sonatas K3103 LA SAINTE CHAPELLE, 16 juin 2023, PARIS.

Récital Mozart à la Ste Chapelle Mozart/Rondo K485 & Sonatas K3103 LA SAINTE CHAPELLE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-06-16 à 20:00 (2023-06-16 au ). Tarif : 44.0 à 66.0 euros.

Venir 30mn avant !!! FERMETURE DES PORTES A 19H55 Récital Mozart MOZART/rondo K485 & sonatas K 310 311 331 Hyuk Lee, piano Steinway Lauréat concours Long-Thibaud 2022

Votre billet est ici

LA SAINTE CHAPELLE PARIS 6, BD DU PALAIS Paris

Venir 30mn avant !!! FERMETURE DES PORTES A 19H55

Récital Mozart

MOZART/rondo K485 & sonatas K 310 311 331

Hyuk Lee, piano Steinway

Lauréat concours Long-Thibaud 2022

.44.0 EUR44.0.

Votre billet est ici