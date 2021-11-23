Paris Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Paris - CRR île de France, Paris Récital jeunes chanteurs Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Paris – CRR Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Paris

Récital jeunes chanteurs Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Paris – CRR, 23 novembre 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le mardi 23 novembre 2021

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 30 novembre 2021

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 14 décembre 2021

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 4 janvier 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 18 janvier 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 1 février 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 8 mars 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 15 mars 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 22 mars 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 29 mars 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 5 avril 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 12 avril 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 19 avril 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 10 mai 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 17 mai 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le mardi 31 mai 2022

de 19h à 20h

Le jeudi 2 juin 2022

de 19h à 20h

gratuit

Récital des étudiants du département supérieur pour jeunes chanteurs Salle Gabriel Fauré Passe sanitaire obligatoire Concerts -> Autre concert Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Paris – CRR 14 rue de Madrid Paris 75008 Contact :Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Paris – CRR 01 44 70 64 00 Concerts -> Autre concert Musique

Date complète :

2021-11-23T19:00:00+01:00_2021-11-23T20:00:00+01:00;2021-11-30T19:00:00+01:00_2021-11-30T20:00:00+01:00;2021-12-14T19:00:00+01:00_2021-12-14T20:00:00+01:00;2022-01-04T19:00:00+01:00_2022-01-04T20:00:00+01:00;2022-01-18T19:00:00+01:00_2022-01-18T20:00:00+01:00;2022-02-01T19:00:00+01:00_2022-02-01T20:00:00+01:00;2022-03-08T19:00:00+01:00_2022-03-08T20:00:00+01:00;2022-03-15T19:00:00+01:00_2022-03-15T20:00:00+01:00;2022-03-22T19:00:00+01:00_2022-03-22T20:00:00+01:00;2022-03-29T19:00:00+02:00_2022-03-29T20:00:00+02:00;2022-04-05T19:00:00+02:00_2022-04-05T20:00:00+02:00;2022-04-12T19:00:00+02:00_2022-04-12T20:00:00+02:00;2022-04-19T19:00:00+02:00_2022-04-19T20:00:00+02:00;2022-05-10T19:00:00+02:00_2022-05-10T20:00:00+02:00;2022-05-17T19:00:00+02:00_2022-05-17T20:00:00+02:00;2022-05-31T19:00:00+02:00_2022-05-31T20:00:00+02:00;2022-06-02T19:00:00+02:00_2022-06-02T20:00:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: île de France, Paris Autres Lieu Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Paris - CRR Adresse 14 rue de Madrid Ville Paris lieuville Conservatoire à rayonnement régional de Paris - CRR Paris