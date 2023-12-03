Récital de piano de Sophia Vaillant L’Accord Parfait Paris, 3 décembre 2023, Paris.

Le dimanche 03 décembre 2023

de 16h00 à 17h00

.Tout public. gratuit

La pianiste Sophia Vaillant célèbre Clara Schumann

« La pianiste Sophia Vaillant célèbre Clara Schumann avec un programme de pièces de jeunesse : les Valses romantiques op 4, Pièces caractéristiques op 5, Variations op 8, Souvenirs de Vienne op 9 et Romances op 11. La pianiste Sophia Vaillant a reçu pour son dernier album « Compositrices françaises d’hier et d’aujourd’hui » 4 Diapason, en septembre 2022 par Anne Ibos-Augé. » Ce programme est d’une diversité et d’une richesse rare. L’enregistrement est excellent et la qualité d’interprétation de Sophia Vaillant de haute volée. Le Grand Frisson 2022, Audiophile-Magazine, 17 septembre 2022, par Joël Chevassus. « … Les miniatures sont interprétées avec une grande sensibilité. Les ambiances bien rendues sont plaisantes dans un jeu soigné et de niveau. » 4 Pizzicato , le 5 septembre 2022 par Remy Franck. « …Il faut féliciter Sophia Vaillant pour ce beau et original programme, excellement interprété. » 16 septembre 2022, par Thierry Vagne

L’Accord Parfait 47, rue Ramey 75018 Paris

© Prisca Martaguet Sophia Vaillant concert Paris