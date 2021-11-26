Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70’s du Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 26 novembre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 26 novembre 2021

de 23h à 6h

payant

Back to the 1970’s !

Viens danser sur tes classic rock, avec David Bowie, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Eagles, Kiss, The Who, Dire Strait, Aerosmith, Yes, Genesis, Black Sabbath, King Crimson, The Stooges, Supertramp, T-Rex, Alice Cooper, Status Quo, AC/DC… et les sons rock progressif hardrock glam psyché qui ont marqué les années 70s!

Live tribute 70s par Lloyd à 1h

DJ Set Rock 70s par Alex Croq Mac et Ed Bertram

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

Contact :SUPERSONIC 0146281290 communication@supersonic-club.fr https://www.facebook.com/events/1067139584106420

