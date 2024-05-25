Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70’s du Supersonic SUPERSONIC Paris

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Catégories d’Évènement:
Le vendredi 24 mai 2024
de 23h00 à 06h00
.Public adultes. payant Ticket : 6 EUR
WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC
Concerts gratuits, et nuits rock à Paris !

Back to the 1970’s

Viens danser sur tes classic rock et les sons rock progressif hardrock glam psyché qui ont marqué les années 70’s !

Live Tribute à 1h du matin d’INDAL

DJ Set Rock 70’s d’Ed Bertram & Alex Croq Mac

Si tu aimes: David Bowie / Acdc / Led Zeppelin / Queen / Deep Purple / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Eagles / The Who / Iggy Pop / Lou Reed / T Rex / Dire Straits / The Police / Black Sabbath / Supertramp / Bob Dylan / Sex Pistols / Boston / Lynryd Skynyrd / Eric Clapton…

Pour t’ambiancer dès maintenant : https://bit.ly/3xMsp0h

———————————

Entrée à 6€ de 23h à 1h (puis 10€ jusqu’à 6h)

• Vestiaire au 2ème étage

• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)
Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)
Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)
Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo

Contact : https://fb.me/e/4kfJHZT7f https://fb.me/e/4kfJHZT7f https://link.dice.fm/Zf987f85a95f
Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70’s du Supersonic

