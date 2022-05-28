Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70’s du Supersonic SUPERSONIC, 28 mai 2022, Paris.

Back to the 1970’s ! Viens danser sur tes classic rock et les sons rock progressif hardrock glam psyché qui ont marqué les années 70s!

Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 29 juillet 2022

de 23h00 à 06h00

Le vendredi 27 mai 2022

de 23h00 à 06h00

payant Ticket : 5 EUR

Live Tribute à 1h du matin

DJ Set Rock 70s

Si tu aimes: David Bowie / Acdc / Led Zeppelin / Queen / Deep Purple / The Rolling Stones / Pink Floyd / Eagles / The Who / Iggy Pop / Lou Reed / T Rex / Dire Straits / The Police / Black Sabbath / Supertramp / Bob Dylan / Sex Pistols / Boston / Lynryd Skynyrd / Eric Clapton…

• Entrée interdite aux mineur.e.s

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)



Rebel Rebel / La Nuit Rock 70’s du Supersonic