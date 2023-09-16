Visite nocturne dans la nature RDV au parking Commandant Robert Bruno Sainte-Maxime, 16 septembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Départ au crépuscule pour une balade en nocturne..

2023-09-16 19:00:00

RDV au parking Commandant Robert Bruno

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Departure at dusk for a night walk.

With all our senses alert, we’ll follow an easy trail: touching and smelling the flora of the maquis will reveal itself, and hearing and perhaps seeing the animals will unmask them.



Tip: Bring a flashlight.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime