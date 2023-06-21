Rathaus Neukölln Berlin, 21 juin 2023, Berlin.

Mercredi 21 juin, 18h00 Rathaus Neukölln

Rathaus Neukölln Karl-Marx-Straße 83, 12043 Berlin Berlin 12043 Neukölln Berlin [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « WyntoNikos is a music duo founded in Berlin in 2019. Their performance is a live jam using loops, they are both connected into one Loop Station pedal controlled by Wynton Kelly Stevenson who also provides Beatbox, Harmonica, Vocals and Sound Effects. Nico Kleihnu2019s guitar is plugged into the chain of effect pedals that are at Wyntonu2019s hands, he decides how Nico sounds. Their tracks are formed by overlapping loops in which they mix styles from hip-hop, trip-hop, dub, blues-rock, jazz, funk to whatever else they can throw into the experimental salad bowl of sounds they call songs, they create an uplifting chill vibe with their music and an overall fun experience for their audience with their friendly silly jokes between each track. », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Wyntonikos », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/CxmvO7wZ1CTF7K5qnqX18cvoGIKcYXZpmQj4b_NmcP4bYo6suvTHsmBOsMRqGhDrGpiljNt3FQ=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFJhqt0YuN2Ct6e_LF0q0vA », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/@wyntonikos/about »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00

2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00

Wyntonikos