Randonnée semi-nocturne Lavault-Sainte-Anne Lavault-Sainte-Anne Catégories d’évènement: Allier

Lavault-Sainte-Anne

Randonnée semi-nocturne Lavault-Sainte-Anne, 29 juillet 2022, Lavault-Sainte-Anne. Randonnée semi-nocturne

Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Espace La Charité Lavault-Sainte-Anne Allier Espace La Charité Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou

2022-07-29 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-07-29

Espace La Charité Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou

Lavault-Sainte-Anne

Allier Lavault-Sainte-Anne Venez vous oxygéner dans la fraîcheur d’une soirée d’été. Espace La Charité Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Lavault-Sainte-Anne

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-28 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Allier, Lavault-Sainte-Anne Autres Lieu Lavault-Sainte-Anne Adresse Lavault-Sainte-Anne Allier Espace La Charité Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Ville Lavault-Sainte-Anne lieuville Espace La Charité Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Lavault-Sainte-Anne Departement Allier

Lavault-Sainte-Anne Lavault-Sainte-Anne Allier https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lavault-sainte-anne/

Randonnée semi-nocturne Lavault-Sainte-Anne 2022-07-29 was last modified: by Randonnée semi-nocturne Lavault-Sainte-Anne Lavault-Sainte-Anne 29 juillet 2022 Centre Social Rural Vicomte Gaston Henri Paillhou Espace La Charité Lavault-Sainte-Anne Allier

Lavault-Sainte-Anne Allier