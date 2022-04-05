RANDONNÉE PÉDESTRE Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière Saint-Berthevin-la-Tannière
Les Randonneurs du Bocage 53 vous propose une sortie sur les chemins de Saint Berthevin la Tannière. Circuit de 8 à 9 km. Départ du parking de la salle communale à 14 heures
La Randonnée du mois à Saint Berthevin La Tannière
